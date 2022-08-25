Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

