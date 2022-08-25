GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Down 0.6 %
GIGM stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.34.
GigaMedia Company Profile
