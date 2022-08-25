Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.16

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.16 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 12.99 ($0.16). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 12.99 ($0.16), with a volume of 470 shares trading hands.

Glanbia Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The company has a market capitalization of £35.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.24.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

