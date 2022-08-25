Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group

In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355 over the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Indemnity Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $15,427,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

