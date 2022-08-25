Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
GBLI stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.
Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group
In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355 over the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.