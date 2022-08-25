Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,966 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

