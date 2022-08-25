Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Decreased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,966 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

