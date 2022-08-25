Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.13

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $17.50. Goldman Sachs BDC shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 213,825 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

