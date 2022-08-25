Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.87 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.98 ($0.07). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 126,936 shares trading hands.

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £29.55 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.87.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.