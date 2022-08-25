Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $911.12

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 911.12 ($11.01) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.25). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.44), with a volume of 55,797 shares trading hands.

Gooch & Housego Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 856.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 911.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £154.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3,422.22.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In related news, insider Gary Bullard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 655 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

