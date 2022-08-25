Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

