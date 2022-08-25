Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,484 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $3,952,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,264,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

