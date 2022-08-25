Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 343,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,187,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 274,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $958,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,449.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $213,423.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $958,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,449.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,710 shares of company stock worth $22,350,778 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

