Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $3.90. Grupo México shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 13,432 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup cut Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Grupo México Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.
About Grupo México
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
