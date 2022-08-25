Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.99 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.55 ($0.08). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08), with a volume of 680,902 shares changing hands.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.85 million and a P/E ratio of 159.50.

About Gulf Marine Services

(Get Rating)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.