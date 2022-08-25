Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Performance

HLG opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hailiang Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.