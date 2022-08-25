Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

