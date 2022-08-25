Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,725 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,674. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

HRMY opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

