Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $154.73

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.73 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 160.40 ($1.94). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 156 ($1.88), with a volume of 88,223 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Harworth Group

In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 19,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.66 ($36,275.57). In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 19,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.66 ($36,275.57). Also, insider Alastair Lyons CBE acquired 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £24,798.90 ($29,964.84). Insiders purchased a total of 68,620 shares of company stock worth $10,366,264 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.