Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $154.73

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.73 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 160.40 ($1.94). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 156 ($1.88), with a volume of 88,223 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Harworth Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Harworth Group
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
Featured Stories
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.