Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $408,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,697,042 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,839,555,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 134,727 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

