Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $202,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $286,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

