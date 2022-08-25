Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.89

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.89 and traded as low as $25.01. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 2,232 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

