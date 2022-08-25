Head to Head Analysis: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

FormFactor has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 13.38% 14.43% 11.47% SemiLEDs -50.63% -83.66% -19.72%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $769.67 million 3.28 $83.92 million $1.35 24.26 SemiLEDs $4.74 million 2.69 -$2.85 million ($0.78) -3.61

This table compares FormFactor and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FormFactor and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 0 5 0 3.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

FormFactor currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.46%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

FormFactor beats SemiLEDs on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chunan, Taiwan.

