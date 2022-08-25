Head-To-Head Analysis: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) & Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Shimano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $11.48 billion 0.83 $589.39 million N/A N/A Shimano $4.98 billion 3.38 $1.06 billion $1.09 16.94

Shimano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A Shimano 20.61% 18.57% 16.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimano 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Shimano beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells meat and bakery products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a sales network of 340 sales offices and 341 warehouses serving 80,726 wholesalers and 256,567 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

