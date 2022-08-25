Head to Head Analysis: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex and PowerSchool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $425.55 million 4.72 -$1.48 million ($0.07) -192.40 PowerSchool $558.60 million 6.25 -$33.77 million ($0.31) -56.74

Vertex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerSchool. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PowerSchool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -2.28% 12.50% 4.20% PowerSchool -8.03% 3.51% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vertex and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vertex and PowerSchool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 1 3 0 2.17 PowerSchool 0 3 7 0 2.70

Vertex presently has a consensus price target of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 30.54%. PowerSchool has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.34%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Vertex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertex beats PowerSchool on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

