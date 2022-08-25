Head-To-Head Comparison: Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) versus Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novan and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Novan alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan $2.96 million 18.84 -$29.69 million ($1.93) -1.36 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $149.24 million 1.91 -$17.91 million ($0.49) -3.37

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Novan. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

13.0% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Novan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Novan has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novan and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan -390.11% -236.13% -40.05% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -95.51% -406.57% -53.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novan and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 5 2 0 2.29

Novan presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 472.52%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.96, suggesting a potential upside of 139.90%. Given Novan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Novan is more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

About Novan

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc., a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, an anti-viral product candidate for the treatment of external genital warts; WH602, a nitric oxide-containing intravaginal gel to treat high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV); WH504, a non-gel formulation product candidate to treat high-risk HPV; and SB019 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. Novan, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients; and phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, the company is developing R289, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trial for autoimmune, inflammatory, and hematology-oncology diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical trial for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It has research and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. The company also has a license agreement and strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to co-develop and commercialize R552 for various indications, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, as well as other non-central nervous system (non-CNS) disease development candidates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.