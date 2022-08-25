Head-To-Head Contrast: Holley (HLLY) versus Its Rivals

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Holley to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million -$27.14 million 99.50 Holley Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.52

Holley’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72% Holley Competitors -295.26% -5.62% -3.75%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Holley and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Holley and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Holley Competitors 415 2097 2876 33 2.47

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 69.37%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 31.14%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Holley beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

