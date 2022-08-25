HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.94, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

