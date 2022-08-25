Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.67. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 152,571 shares traded.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$171.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,526,761.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

