Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540,908 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after acquiring an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

