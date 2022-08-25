Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,827,000 after purchasing an additional 66,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Herc by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,639,000 after purchasing an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Herc by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 425,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Activity at Herc

In other news, CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.