Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.13

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $10.05. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HERXF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
