Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $10.82. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 128,385 shares traded.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Danske upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

