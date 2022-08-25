Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 5.4 %

Horizon Global stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

