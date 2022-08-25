Hosking Partners LLP Sells 3,884 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

