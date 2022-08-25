ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

