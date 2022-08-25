ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 335 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.