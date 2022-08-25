Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

