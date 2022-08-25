Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.08. Immutep shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 31,216 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Immutep during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

