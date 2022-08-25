Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.69

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $10.47. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 39,599 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Impala Platinum in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.