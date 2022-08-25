Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $733.97

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.97 ($8.87) and traded as high as GBX 793.50 ($9.59). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.55), with a volume of 469,733 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,196.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 768.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 733.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider John Langston purchased 284 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

