Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.