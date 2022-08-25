Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

