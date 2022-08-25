India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 152,441 shares.

India Globalization Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.59.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 3,009.96%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of India Globalization Capital

About India Globalization Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.