India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 152,441 shares.
India Globalization Capital Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.59.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 3,009.96%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of India Globalization Capital
About India Globalization Capital
India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on India Globalization Capital (IGC)
