Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,408 shares changing hands.

Infrastructure India Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.55.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.