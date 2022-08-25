Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) by 331.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Innovid were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Innovid by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $2,826,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $65,678,000.

Innovid Price Performance

Innovid stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. Innovid Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

