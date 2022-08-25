Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 41,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 102,910 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $948.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

