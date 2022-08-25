Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hal Kravitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

CELH stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.13.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celsius by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Celsius by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Celsius by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

