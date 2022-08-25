Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$214.21.

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$192.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$185.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$158.00 and a one year high of C$197.17.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.0600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

