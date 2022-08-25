Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.45

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 4.45 and last traded at 4.40, with a volume of 826000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTR. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 9.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.