Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $566.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

