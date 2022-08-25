International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $652.11

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 652.11 ($7.88) and traded as high as GBX 689 ($8.33). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.20), with a volume of 32,941 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £277.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 679.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 652.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

International Biotechnology Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

